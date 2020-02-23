DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s time to say goodbye to the cultural phenomenon that gripped the metroplex this week: the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ will be knocked down Monday.

The half-imploded building sits at the corner of N. Haskell and North Central Expressway.

Hundreds of people flocked to a field just north of the construction site for one last look Sunday.

“We thought we were the only ones weird enough to want to do this,” said Steve Plant, who brought his two kids from Plano to take photos with the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Plant was surrounded by people with the same idea. The site has become DFW’s ultimate photo destination.

“It’s very surprising considering this lot is super empty all the time,” said Kenneth Flowers, who works down the street. “Nothing’s ever done with it, so it’s nice to see people using it for a change.”

Last Sunday, crews imploded the 11-story building that used to stand there, but the core of it did not come down.

The tilted remains have gotten a lot of attention.

“It was totally unforeseen, but really a testament to the people in Dallas — their creativity and fun nature,” said Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital, the company turning the site into a new, 27-acre mixed-use development called The Central.

De La Vega wants the spirit of the Leaning Tower of Dallas to live on in one of the site’s future gallery spaces.

This unique chapter in Dallas history will end tomorrow. Demolition is set for 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re going to keep people away probably about 100 feet,” said De La Vega. “I think it will take more than a few hits, so it will be interesting to watch.”

The demolition company asks people to mind the temporary fencing around the construction site and to find a safe parking spot if you’re coming out to watch.

One lane of the service road to get onto North Central Expressway will be shut down as well, so drivers may see a bit of a back-up in the area.