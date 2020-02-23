DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenaged girl turned herself in to Dallas police this weekend for the murder of an elderly woman shot inside her home on Halloween.

According to police, 79-year-old Gloria Roque was inside her home with her adult daughter when bullets came through the walls and struck her just before 11 p.m. Oct. 31. She was shortly taken to Baylor Hospital, but died from her injuries.

A little over three months later on Feb. 7, police determined that a juvenile was responsible for the murder of Roque and arrested him. He is currently in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge.

On Saturday, two weeks after his arrest, 17-year-old Kimberly Ann Garcia surrendered herself and was also charged for Roque’s murder.

Family and friends said Roque was a piano teacher, church choir singer and an active member of her neighborhood association.

“She loved this community. She grew up here. She went to elementary school here,” Roque’s son, Keith Lee, said.

Lee said he tried to convince his mother two years ago to move out of the South Dallas area, but she was adamant on staying.

“Unfortunately, that’s the big part of life in South Dallas. Gunshots in the air. You hear gunshots outside. You get used to it. You get complacent about it. But every once in a while they’re directed at somebody,” Lee said.

Roque’s pastor, Rev. Joshua Manning of Warren United Methodist Church, said she was active in the community.

“To have this incident be essentially so random and not targeted, but to have an elderly woman who was very active in the community and in her local worshipping community lose her life in the process is very frustrating,” he said.

A motive for the crime is not known at this time.

Garcia is currently in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.