DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured Sunday evening after a man fired a rifle multiple times at a minivan on the Interstate-35E service road in Dallas, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South Ewing Avenue.

According to police on scene, it appears a man was standing near the corner of S. Ewing Avenue and E. Eleventh Street when he started opening fire on a minivan that was on the nearby I-35E service road.

Police said the shooting caused the vehicle to crash off the road. A man and a woman who were inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

It’s unclear whether the victims were hit by the gunfire or if their injuries came from the crash, according to police.

Police said the suspected gunman ran off and has not yet been arrested. Police do not yet know if the suspect knew the victims.

