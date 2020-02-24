LIVE COVERAGEThousands At LA Memorial For Kobe, Gianna Bryant And 7 Others Killed In Crash
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian in Fort Worth Friday evening.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

Sixty-three-year-old Cornelius Davis was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on S. Riverside Drive at 4:35 p.m., minutes away from his home.

Abel Gonzales, 23, now faces a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

Abel Gonzales (Fort Worth Police Department)

A ruling on Davis’ death is pending an autopsy.

 

