  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington Police, armed robbers, Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery Suspects, convenience store robbery, Crime Spree, crime wave, Fort Worth Police, robbery suspects arrested, suspects arrested


ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A weekend crime spree in Arlington ended with the arrest of three armed robbery suspects.

Police say, several armed suspects robbed three convenience stores over a two-hour period on Sunday. The first crime happened around 7:15 p.m. in West Arlington.

(credit: Arlington Police Department)

While Arlington police were on the trail of the suspects, it was an emergency call by a citizen — reporting a suspicious person at a store near Interstate-20 and Kelly Elliott Road — that ended the suspect’s crime wave.

Responding to the 911 call officers arrived just as three male suspects were running out of the store.

(credit: Arlington Police Department)

One suspect, carrying a rifle, fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief chase, during which he allegedly threw the gun down.

The other two suspects fled in a car, but police identified potential addresses where they may have went and contacted Fort Worth police. Officers found the men at one of the addresses, still sitting in the car that had fled from the scene in Arlington.

Police in Arlington and Fort Worth arrested armed robbery suspects Shondrick Roberson-Davenport (L), Braylon Cobb (C) and Dreshun Stafford (R). (credit: Arlington Police Department)

All three suspects — later identified as Shondrick Roberson-Davenport, Braylon Cobb and Dreshun Stafford — are in custody.

Arlington investigators say they’re working to determine if the trio were involved in other robberies.

Comments

Leave a Reply