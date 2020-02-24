  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70.

Restauranteur B. Smith attends “For the Love Of Our Children Gala” on January 25, 2016 in New York City. (credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Smith died Saturday evening after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013. She and her husband, Dan Gasby, raised awareness of the disease, and particularly its impacts on the African American community, following her diagnosis.

