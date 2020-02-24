Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two thieves who reached inside the bed of a parked pickup truck in broad daylight and stole some tools.
The theft happened on February 1, 2020 at 4315 Jamaica Street in Dallas.
The truck’s owner confronted the suspects and recovered the tools taken.
But both suspects are still on the streets.
If you have any information to help identify the individuals in the photograph please call Detective Haydee Duran Bowen, #8776 at 214-671-0118.