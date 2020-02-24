LIVE COVERAGEThousands At LA Memorial For Kobe, Gianna Bryant And 7 Others Killed In Crash
Filed Under:Crime, Criminal Activity, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, illegal, suspects, theft

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two thieves who reached inside the bed of a parked pickup truck in broad daylight and stole some tools.

Do you recognize these two people? call Detective Haydee Duran Bowen, #8776 at 214-671-0118 if so. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

The theft happened on February 1, 2020 at 4315 Jamaica Street in Dallas.

The truck’s owner confronted the suspects and recovered the tools taken.

But both suspects are still on the streets.

If you have any information to help identify the individuals in the photograph please call Detective Haydee Duran Bowen, #8776 at 214-671-0118.

