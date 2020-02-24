Comments
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Police Department seized 595 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $1.2 million in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history.
It is also the largest drug bust in the career of K-9 Stryker.
At 3 p.m. on February 23, 2020 Lewisville Police Department K-9 Officer Pat Robey received a call to help another agency with an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a major highway.
He deployed his K-9 partner Stryker to conduct a free air sniff of the tractor trailer and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
They found the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.