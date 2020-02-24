DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Armed with a wrecking ball, demolition crews chipped away at what’s become the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” for hours Monday, but it’s still standing.

The demolition company said it should take another two or three days to complete the job.

Crews knocked down some of the top floor of what’s left of the 11-story office building.

When asked why crews wouldn’t implode what’s left, a spokesman for the developer, DeLa Vega Development, said a wrecking ball is the fastest way to do the work.

Planning and coordinating for the initial implosion earlier this month began in October.

The developer’s spokesman said crews are using a 5,600 pound wrecking ball. That’s the largest ball they can use for the size crane they have.

To get a larger crane, it could take weeks according to the developer’s spokesman.

Many people were amazed this part of the building did not come down during the implosion.

Those who stopped by Monday to watch the demolition told CBS 11 how surprised they were to see the size of the wrecking ball. They thought it would be much bigger.

“I initially thought it was going to be a big wrecking ball,” Dallas resident Terrance Bonner said. “She was like, ‘You see it?’ I was like, ‘No, I can’t see any of it anywhere.’ Then once we actually got out here to the field, I realized actually how small it was and the rate they’re taking it’s probably gonna take a long time.”

The size of the wrecking ball caught Becky Gruber off guard.

“It just makes the entire situation somewhat funnier,” Gruber said. “We were expecting a bigger wrecking ball but when I came out, hilarious.”

Jenny Pope of Dallas said, “There’s no way that’s going to come down today. It doesn’t really look like it’s doing much.”

Crews are clearing the land along Central Expressway and Haskell for a 27 acre mixed-use project called The Central.

It features high-rise residential and office towers, hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment.