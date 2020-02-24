Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been hospitalized after being hit by at least one vehicle on LBJ Freeway in Dallas early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Abrams Road.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police have not said where the victim was when he or she was hit.
Images from the scene show that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, but it is not known which vehicle may have hit the victim.
The eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near Abrams Road have been shut down for cleanup and the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.