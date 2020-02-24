Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has postponed his visit to Fort Worth Wednesday.
The postponement came after Bloomberg’s scheduled appearance on CNN Townhall in South Carolina was moved from Monday to Wednesday night.
He was originally scheduled to hold rallies in both Tarrant and Harris County to “energize voters across the Lone Star State before the last day of early voting.”
The Democratic candidate’s team said they’re currently working on a new date and location.
