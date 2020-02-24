ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced this morning that starting pitcher Brock Burke will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a labrum injury this Friday, and is expected to miss the entire 2020 MLB season.
The lefty was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay in December of 2018 in a three-team deal that sent Jurickson Profar to Oakland. The 23-year-old was dealing with shoulder issues last season and there was a hope that rest and rehab would allow him to avoid surgery.
Burke started 2019 in Double-A Frisco but ended up sitting for health reasons. After some minor league rehab starts he eventually made his way up to the big club where Burke performed well in three starts for the Rangers, before a poor showing in his final three appearances. In his six games last season Burke had a 7.43 ERA giving up 6 home runs.
Burke will be placed on the 60-day injured list this spring, which will open up a spot on the 40-man roster.