(CBSDFW.COM) – A new study released Monday found that North Texas is one of the top areas in the country when it comes to hard-working residents.
WalletHub released a list of 116 hardest-working cities in the U.S. and six DFW cities are in the top 30.
The data used to make the list included factors such as employment rate, average weekly work hours and the amount of workers with multiple jobs.
Here are the North Texas cities that made the top 30.
- #5 – Irving
- #10 – Plano
- #13 – Dallas
- #17 – Fort Worth
- #21 – Arlington
- #26 – Garland
The complete list and methodology used can be found here.