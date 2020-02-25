ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Abilene Police Chief says he is going to resign so he can pursue a personal relationship with the police Chaplain.

In a letter to the Abilene City Manager on Tuesday, February 25, Chief Stan Standridge said he intends to maintain a dating relationship with Chaplain Beth Reeves and his decision “has caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership.”

He said in the letter he is going to leave the police department as soon as he gets a job at another police department in Texas, which he is currently looking into.

Chief Standridge has served with the Abilene Police Department for 25 years.

The Abilene Police Department tweeted, “Our beloved Chief is leaving the City he’s called home for many years. He has seen us through some amazing years and has helped this Department grow and become a great law enforcement agency. We will miss you Chief…”

Our beloved Chief is leaving the City he’s called home for many years. He has seen us through some amazing years and has helped this Department grow and become a great law enforcement agency. We will miss you Chief… https://t.co/FaOEc8HYic — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) February 25, 2020

Here is Chief Standridge’s letter to the City Manager Robert Hanna:

Dear Robert,

Please accept this letter as my intent to leave employment at the Abilene Police Department in the coming months and within calendar year 2020. I have enjoyed an unimaginable career with the City of Abilene, and I believe I have faithfully executed my duties for 25 years.

Two months ago and upon finalization of my divorce, I approached City Administration and sought permission to begin a dating relationship with Beth Reeves, who is also employed by the City of Abilene. APD Policy C-2 requires that I report any intent to begin a dating relationship, and that any reporting structures be resolved prior to dating. This was done, and I am thankful for an opportunity to pursue a woman of remarkable character who has served to many families in her twenty years of ministry.

My decision, however, has caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership. I wish to pursue this dating relationship, to with transparency, I disclose my Intent to seek employment at another police agency in Texas. I am very thankful for continued employment during this search, and I promise you and our elected leaders and all citizens that I will continue to give 100 percent effort to serving those we protect. My record of service speaks for itself, and I cannot possibly thank everyone enough for the opportunity to police in such a loving community. We are better together, and Abilene has truly been a city on a hill that cannot be hidden.

Forever thankful,

Stan Standridge

Chief of Police

Abilene Police Department