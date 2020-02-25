Rideshare Companies Now Offering Services That Cater To Your ChildrenParents know it's impossible to be in two places at once. But a new service emerging in the Metroplex could be the next best thing.

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In MexicoThe Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Sunny ChaparalaSunny Chaparala is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

1 hour ago