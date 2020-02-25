NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products from Rockwall-based company Astrochef LLC.
The packaging may actually contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products.
The frozen items were produced on June 4 and July 3, 2019, and sold in 10-ounce packages with best if used by dates of May 29, 2020, and June 27, 2020.
The problem was discovered after consumer complaints notified the company of the mispackaged product. The recall was announced since the meatballs contain soy, which is not on the ingredient label for the pepperoni pizza product.
The frozen items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Consumer Care at 1- 800-672-8152. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication and External Relations, at (312) 549-5355 and at Daniel.Hare@Conagra.com.