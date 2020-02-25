DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” isn’t going down without a fight. Fans and onlookers learned this as they watched crews slowly chip away at the tower using a wrecking ball throughout the morning and afternoon on Monday.

Crews are now back out on Tuesday to work on finishing the job.

The demolition company said it should take another two or three days to finishing knocking down the remains of an 11-story office building off North Central Expressway and Haskell. The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” got its name as it stood among the rubble of an implosion more than a week ago.

Many who watched the demolition on Monday questioned why crews were using a wrecking ball to bring the tower down and also why the wrecking ball itself was so small.

A spokesperson for De La Vega Development, which is handling the development of the area, said a wrecking ball is the quickest way to bring the remains down compared to trying an implosion again.

Even though it appears to be small, the spokesperson also said the wrecking ball being used is 5,600 pounds and that it’s the largest ball crews can use for the size crane they have. Getting a larger crane to the area would take weeks, according to the spokesperson.

Crews are clearing the area for a 27-acre mixed-use project called The Central, which will feature high-rise residential and office towers, hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment.