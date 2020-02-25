DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Texas Rangers have finished reviewing a police shooting in Denton that killed a college student in January.
The Denton County District Attorney’s office now plans to present the case to grand jury to determine if the shooting of Darius Tarver could be criminal in any way.
After meeting with prosecutors Tuesday, Tarver’s family again pushed for Denton Police to publicly release video of the incident.
The DA’s office said it had not requested any investigating agencies to hold the video back from public release. Denton Police did not respond to questions Tuesday about the video.
Tarver was killed January 21 at his apartment building after neighbors called police saying he was acting erratically.
Police said he moved toward officers, holding a cleaver and a frying pan, ignoring commands to stop. They said a taser had no effect on the 23-year-old, and he charged toward officers, stabbing one before he was shot.
Tarver’s father Kevin, disputed that narrative again Tuesday, saying the video he saw does not show his son attacking officers.
“All I want is the video,” he said. “I want people to see the truth, I want them to see what I saw. I don’t want anybody to take my word for it, but I know things weren’t done the way they needed to.”