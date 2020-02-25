Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight involving several students and staff members has led to a middle school in Fort Worth being placed on lockdown.
Police were called to Rosemont Middle School just after 9:30 a.m. More than a half dozen squad cars descended on the school in the 1500 block of West Seminary Drive.
Officials with MedStar Ambulance Services say 3 students, 5 staff members and 1 officer received minor injuries during he incident. None were taken to the hospital.
First reports suggested a group of students had attacked a school principal and security officer. Fort Worth Independent School District spokesperson Clint Bond corroborated that there had been a fight, but said he didn’t know who all was involved or how it started.
