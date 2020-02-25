(CBS 11) – Stevie Nicks (born Stephanie Lynn Nicks on May 26, 1948) is a prominent pop music singer/songwriter, best known for her work as a songwriter/vocalist with Fleetwood Mac (along with her then- boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham) and later as a successful solo career.
From 1978-1989, she charted twelve times as a solo artist with four songs in the top ten. She has released eight solo albums and named one of the “100 Greatest Song Writers Of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
She is a Grammy Award winner and a five time Grammy nominee.
Today’s song is “If Anyone Falls” from 1983. It was written by herself and Sandy Stewart, produced by Jimmy Iovine, and released on September 3, 1983 on the Modern Record label, running 4:07 off her second studio album. It got all the way to #14 and stayed on the charts for nine weeks.
The song features Nicks as primary vocalist and written for guitar, synthesizer, bass, piano, drums, percussion and background vocals.
Beautiful song! And beautiful voice from Stevie!