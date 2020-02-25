DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of pickup trucks to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.
The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.
The problem, possibly affecting more than 217,000 trucks, could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes.
The majority of the vehicles recalled are in North America. Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
