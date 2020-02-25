Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police told CBS 11 Tuesday they do not believe any charges will be filed after a Mesquite mother and 8-month-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert were found safe early Tuesday morning.
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police told CBS 11 Tuesday they do not believe any charges will be filed after a Mesquite mother and 8-month-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert were found safe early Tuesday morning.
An Amber Alert was issued for Nyla Crockett out of Mesquite Monday evening, and police were also searching for her mother, Chernario Crockett.
Police said the woman’s mother reported them missing on Friday, February 21.
While Nyla was the focus of the Amber Alert, family and friends appeared to be just as worried about her mother.
According to their social media posts, Chernario had been missing since Friday as well.
Police confirmed the pair showed up unharmed at the police department around 5:00 a.m.
About an hour later, the Amber Alert was cancelled.