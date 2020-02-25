Comments
It is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week #NEDAwareness
Thirty million people in the US will have an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime. Eating disorders affect all races, sexes and ethnic groups; but genetics, environment and past trauma increase risk for developing an eating disorder.
The Texas Eating Disorders Association (TEDA) is working to raise awareness and education about eating disorders and serves more than 30,000 individuals annually. To learn more about the programs at TEDA click here.
If you are suffering from an Eating Disorder, there is help. Call the Texas Eating Disorders Helpline – 866-837-1999.
Eating Disorders In America
Texas Eating Disorders Association (TEDA)
L*E*A*D
TEDA Needs You!