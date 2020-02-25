Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The United States Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. But while the petition for a review of his case was denied, Justice Sonia Sotomayor left the door open for further appeals pending the outcome of upcoming hearings.
Reed, now 51, was found guilty of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites and has spent over 20 years in prison. Reed was originally scheduled to be executed on November 20, 2019, but was granted an indefinite stay just days before following petitions from Reed’s attorneys citing evidence that he is innocent.
