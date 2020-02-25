DALLAS (HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite Southern restaurant?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest sources for Southern cuisine around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to meet your needs.
Dallas-area buyers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Dallas-area restaurants rose to $27 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Pecan Lodge
First on the list is Pecan Lodge. Located at 2702 Main St. in Deep Ellum, the outlet to score sandwiches and barbecue is the most popular destination for Southern fare in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 4,813 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ellen’s
Next up is Ellen’s, situated at 1790 N. Record St. in downtown Dallas’ West End Historic District. With four stars out of 2,543 reviews on Yelp, the Southern and traditional American eatery has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Lockhart Smokehouse
Oak Cliff’s Lockhart Smokehouse, located at 400 W. Davis St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and smokehouse, which serves barbecue and Southern food, four stars out of 1,952 reviews.
4. The Porch
Finally, The Porch, a Southern and New American dining establishment in Lower Greenville, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,361 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2912 N. Henderson Ave. to give it a try for yourself.