Vaping Community Forum

Feb. 25, 2020

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Keller ISD Counseling will host a Vaping Community Forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Fossil Hill Middle School, the first in a series of four forums on this topic that is impacting youths across America and campuses across KISD.

Dr. Karen Schultz, Medical Director of Pulmonary Services at Cook Children’s Medical Center, will present her findings on vaping and e-cigarettes including current trends and the consequences on as user’s health. Dr. Schultz and the pulmonary team at Cook Children’s have seen an increase in lung-related issues caused by vaping. In August 2019, she treated her first patient with lung disease caused by vaping and took note that “there are lots of chemicals in those pods that we’re not sure exactly what kind of damage and what long-term effects those are going to have on lungs.”

The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion about how young people attempt to disguise vaping, what signs parents should look for, and the legal consequences that can result from use.

Keller ISD Counseling will host the forum four times, once in each Keller ISD feeder pattern. In addition to the February 25 event at Fossil Hill and its convenient location for the Fossil Ridge High School feeder pattern, events are also planned for:

March 17 at Keller Middle School

March 24 at Hillwood Middle School

March 31 at Timberview Middle School

Each event is free and open to all.