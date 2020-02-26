(CBSDFW.COM) — According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Influenza (“the flu”) and COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, are both infectious respiratory illnesses. Although the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can look similar, the two illnesses are caused by different viruses.”
Officials at hopkinsmedicine.org state that “as of Feb. 11, 2020, the flu is showing much more of an impact on Americans than COVID-19. There were approximately 80,410 cases of coronavirus worldwide; 53 cases in the U.S. as of Feb. 25, 2020 and an estimated 1 billion cases of the Flu worldwide; 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the U.S. per year. These statistics do change often so be sure to check at the CDC link below for the latest information.
