DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A U.S. Army paratrooper during the Vietnam War who went on to help homeless veterans in North Texas died last week at the age of 74 after an illness.

Jesse Leon Staten, who was instrumental in the development of Dallas’ first tiny house community, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, according to Operation Tiny House.

Staten named Dallas’ first tiny house for homeless veterans “Airborne.”

He drove “Airborne” in the 73rd Annual Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade where his unit won 3rd place for best patriotic float.

Due to illness, he was unable to participate in the 75th Annual Veterans Day Parade when Airborne won 1st place in November 2019.

Staten’s memories and family legacy will live on with the future naming of one of Dallas’ tiny house communities for homeless veterans, The Jesse L. Staten Veterans Community, which will stand as a humble reminder of his dedication to our country and compassion for homeless veterans.

Santander Consumer USA, headquartered in Dallas has committed its support by generously donating $700,000 to the project.

Valerie Ballard, his daughter, serves as the Executive Director of Operation Tiny House. The organization works with thousands of volunteers who gather at the home of Staten’s mother-in-law, the late Joanna Webb Murria. Joanna’s Veterans Camp hosts large groups of volunteers to help build tiny houses for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Staten became a member of Inspiring Body of Christ Church, where he served on the Seniors OK Fellowship.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing and his favorite sport, golfing.

He played golf with some of his best friends, including two years with members of the Collin County Veterans Coalition.

Staten’s funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Inspiring Body of Christ, 7701 S. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, Texas 75237.