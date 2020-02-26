FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former star quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison in Tarrant County on Wednesday.
Boykin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with a witness in June 2019, along with two misdemeanor charges: theft of services, $100-$750 and theft of property, $100-$750.
He was sentenced to 180 days in Tarrant County Jail on both misdemeanors.
“Mr. Boykin has failed to take responsibility for any of his assaultive and criminal behavior up until this point. The victim in this case sustained a long-standing relationship of abuse by Mr. Boykin and, along with our office, feels his prison sentence is vindication for what she endured and the consequences he was able to avoid in the past because of his ability on the football field,” said Tarrant County prosecutor Allenna Bangs.
In September 2018 , Boykin was charged aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March.
The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin from the team’s practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.