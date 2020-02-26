ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of jobs will be created in North Texas by way of a new pet food manufacturing plant, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

Freshpet, Inc. will be building a new facility in Ennis, which lies in the eastern part of Ellis County, and it’s expected to bring about 427 jobs and $264 million in capital investment.

“Texas is proud to welcome Freshpet to our great state, and we are excited to see the impact their incredible investment will have in the Ennis community,” Abbott said. “The Lone Star State continues to attract companies like Freshpet for a reason — our economic model maximizes opportunity and minimizes stifling regulations, allowing businesses and our workforce to thrive. With companies like Freshpet choosing to invest in our great state, we will continue to secure a future of prosperity and opportunity for every Texan.”

Freshpet is a pet food company that focuses on making fresh, refrigerated food for pets and avoids using preservatives or additives. The company said this new facility will be its third in the U.S.

“Our third Freshpet Kitchen is in the perfect location to help us drive new innovation while making our food in a way that’s best for pets, people and the planet. We wanted the home of our next Kitchen to be a place that we would be proud to send our employees to live and work and Ennis blew us away with the compelling vision of their leadership, the ongoing investments they have made to their infrastructure, and the availability of top-notch talent to support our growth,” Freshpet CEO Billy Cyr said.