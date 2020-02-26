DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday speaking about the team’s offseason plans and the upcoming season. Stephen Jones announced earlier this week that Prescott was the team’s franchise quarterback and McCarthy echoed those statements today.

When asked if Prescott was a franchise quarterback. “Definitely. It’s exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he’s done to this point speaks for itself,” McCarthy answered. “Dak is in a business situation right now. I’ve gone through this with a number of my players in the past and I think it’s just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter.”

Is Dak Prescott your franchise QB?

"Definitely… exactly where we want to be with Dak." – Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/79phZN1mpr — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 26, 2020

Adding that you need a good quarterback to win a championship and Prescott could do just that. “Defenses get you to the championship. Quarterbacks win the championship. I believe Dak is the one to do that,” he said.

McCarthy went on to say that in addition to inking a deal with Prescott, the team’s “goal” is to have both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb return next season. Adding that he was, “very impressed with (Cobb’s) video” from last season. Cobb played in 15 games for the Cowboys last season with 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason after spending his first 8 seasons with McCarthy in Green Bay.

Though the focus of this offseason has gone to free agents Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, and Byron Jones, McCarthy noted that he would like to re-sign as many of the Cowboys free agents as possible.

Currently, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin, tight end Jason Witten, guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, defensive ends Robert Quinn, Michael Bennett, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Christian Covington, linebackers Sean Lee, Joe Thomas, cornerbacks Byron Jones, Anthony Brown, and safety Jeff Heath are all set to be unrestricted free agents when free agency starts on March 18th. Tight end Blake Jarwin, quarterback Cooper rush, center Adam Redmond, and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods are all scheduled to be restricted free agents. Currently, the team has an estimated cap space of about $73 million but could clear up more money with contract restructures.