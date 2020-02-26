GEORGETOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two police officers in Texas are recovering after being shot by a burglary suspect late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened when officers in Georgetown, Texas — about 30 miles north of Austin — responded to a possible burglary call shortly after 11 p.m.
According to officials, the first officer on the scene exchanged gunfire with the suspect and was shot in the thigh. When the second officer arrived she also got into a gun battle with the suspect.
“The subject then turned on her, started shooting rounds towards her, she returned fire. She was shot in the foot and the subject is deceased,” explained Georgetown police spokesperson Captain Roland Waits.
The injured officers, who Georgetown police say both have less than five years of experience, were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to recover.
