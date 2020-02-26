HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Southeast Texas was arrested and charged with fraud after she allegedly stole the identity of Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and used it to open a credit card.
KTRK reports Stephanie Renee Hunter, 28, is accused of buying Fertitta’s personal information, including his social security number, on the dark web to open a Capital One credit card with a $15,000 limit last year. She is currently charged with fraudulent use of identifying information and false statement to obtain credit.
Court documents show that Fertitta became aware of the fraud by Lifelock after the company told him a credit card was opened using his information.
Authorities were eventually led to a home Hunter lived at in Spring in October 2019 after it was learned that the credit card application didn’t have Feritta’s address. Instead, the address listed was Hunter’s.
KTRK reports she was arrested on a warrant for marijuana possession. But during an interview with authorities, she admitted to stealing Fertitta’s personal information, according to officials.
Hunter was then charged with fraud. She posted a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for March.