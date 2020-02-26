DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The first of ten rainbow crosswalks is complete in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ community.
Dallas City Council unanimously passed the measure to move forward with the creation of the colorful, celebratory crosswalks along Cedar Springs last year.
The Dallas Crosswalk Project is led by the Cedar Springs Merchant Association and LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation in conjunction with community and business leaders.
Some Dallas residents questioned where the money for the crosswalks would come from, admonishing that the City shouldn’t pay for them. But the crosswalks are a privately funded component of City of Dallas streetscape improvements in the Oak Lawn area.
Crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road in the Oak Lawn community were identified as key crossings at which to install the distinctive crosswalks: Four crosswalks at Throckmorton will anchor the project.
As funding allows, additional crosswalks will be installed at Reagan, Knight Street, Wycliff and Oak Lawn.
The Oak Lawn project has a planned completion date of early 2020. The proposed crosswalks were approved by the City of Dallas, pending adequate financial resources from private donors.
Once the streetscape improvements are complete, it will be cost prohibitive and too late to add them at later date, according to the chamber.
The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation will collect the funds.