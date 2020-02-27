HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old Texas boy was injured Tuesday evening after authorities said he was accidentally shot by his babysitter while she was taking selfies with a gun.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened after the 19-year-old woman, later identified as Caitlyn Smith, found a gun in the apartment unit where she was watching her nephew.
According to authorities, she believed the gun was unloaded and began posing and taking pictures with it. It was during this time that the gun went off, hitting her 10-year-old nephew in the stomach.
The sheriff’s office said the boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition that evening, but he is now stable and expected to recover.
KTRK reports Smith was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
WTH ??? Ignorant fool!! Obvi she shouldnt have touched the gun since she didnt even know how to check to see if it was loaded & to keep her ignorant damn finger off the trigger!!!!