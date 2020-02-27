FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a get-out-the-vote event in Frisco Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott addressed the coronavirus which has made its way to the United States, but so far, not Texas.

“Texans are going to be very pleased to learn the extent of which we’ve already been working to deal with the coronavirus,” Abbott said. “This is something we’ve been working on for well over a month. We’re getting collaboration with CDC, federal officials, local officials making sure Texas is very well prepared.”

Gov. Abbott said the state learned a lot from when Ebola made its way to North Texas in October 2014.

“Dealing with the Ebola experience in Dallas years ago really did a great job of preparing Texas to deal with this coronavirus challenge,” Abbott said. “It was one of the most profound efforts we had to undertake with regard to a public health situation about containing a very dangerous disease. Because of that, we’re far better prepared today. We’ve been through this exercise before. In Texas language, this isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve able to be far more prepared in advance this time than we were before this Ebola situation.”