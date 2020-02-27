DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Some people are wondering if it is still safe travel considering the coronavirus threat.

“I mean we can’t stop. We can’t run from everything,” one traveler at DFW International Airport said. “I’m aware of what I need to do.”

“We’re headed to Dublin, Ireland,” Brian Shedd said. “We’ve got some face masks to wear if we’re next to someone who is coughing. We got plenty of hand sanitizer. I think we’re just going to be precautious, but I wouldn’t be going to Italy right now.”

Sarah Brett, a local travel agent for Vincent Vacations, has several clients with scheduled trips to Italy this month.

“Some of them have cancelled just due to the fact that they don’t feel comfortable traveling, but a lot of them are going forward,” she said.

She recommends before making a decision, ask yourself these questions:

Is there a coronavirus outbreak where you’re headed?

Are you more at risk for an infection?

Do you have travel insurance that would cover your costs if you want to cancel over coronavirus concerns?

“If you don’t have the ‘cancel for any reason’ you’re not going to get your money back,” she said. “I just think stay informed, ready, prepared and then you make the ultimate decision.”

Brett said if you have not yet purchased a cancel for any reason insurance policy for an upcoming trip, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to now because the insurance companies know it would most likely be a loss to them.