DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday and gave his thoughts on the team’s offseason plans including free-agent tight end Jason Witten. Jones said he would like Witten to return to the team for his 17th season.

Jerry Jones says he senses that Jason Witten wants to play, he thinks he still can play, and he wouldn’t want him to play for anyone other than the Cowboys. But it sounds like a return depends on whether Witten would feel comfortable with a reduced role under Mike McCarthy. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 27, 2020

Jones added that though he still believes Witten can contribute to the Cowboys he will need to be comfortable in a reduced role in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Witten spoke last week saying that he hoped he could continue playing for the Cowboys, but realized that a return might not happen. “I want to play, I think I want to explore that. I think it’s the right role. I feel like I still have something to give,” Witten said while hosting the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award at The Star in Frisco.

Adding, “Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else.”

Witten returned to the Cowboys last season following a short retirement he spent in the broadcast booth on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’. The 37-year-old had 63 receptions for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys have decisions to make a tight end this offseason. Currently, tight ends Dalton Schultz and Cole Hikutini are under contract, and Blake Jarwin is a restricted free agent.