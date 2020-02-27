TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One man lost his life in an early morning house fire in Watauga.
It was just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday when emergency crews were called to the home on Old Mill Circle. When firefighters arrived there was already heavy smoke and flames billowing from the home.
Officials with the Watauga Fire Department say three adults were inside when the fire broke out. All three, two women and a man initially made it out safely, but the man reportedly went back inside and never returned.
Watauga Fire Chief Shawn Fannan said, “Firefighters went in, located the person, but unfortunately the person did not make it.”
Investigators haven’t released the name of the victim or they survivors, but all are believed to be related.
Firefighters from surrounding cities were called in the assist, but the home was completely destroyed.
No word yet on exactly how the fire started.