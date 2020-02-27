Woman Charged With Murder Of Husband After Shooting At Little Elm HomeA woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband at a home in Little Elm while four children were inside, police said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

5 minutes ago

The Pythias Temple In Deep Ellum A Texas TreasureOn the corner of Elm and Good Latimer in Deep Ellum you will find a 5-story brick building that 100 years ago was known as the Pythias Temple -- a fraternal society for African Americans that also served as a meeting place for business and social gatherings.

2 hours ago

1 Man Killed In Early Morning Tarrant County House FireIt was just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday when emergency crews were called to a home on Old Mill Circle in Watauga. When firefighters arrived there was already heavy smoke and flames billowing from the home.

3 hours ago