UPDATED: February 27, 2020 11:58 AM
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One man lost his life in an early morning house fire in Watauga.
It was just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday when emergency crews were called to the home on Old Mill Circle. When firefighters arrived there was already heavy smoke and flames billowing from the home.
Officials with the Watauga Fire Department say three adults were inside when the fire broke out. All three, two women and a man made it out safely, but officials say the man went back inside the house to try and find his dog. He never came back.
Both the man, who has not been identified, and the dog perished. The three adults at the home at the time are believed to be related.
Watauga Fire Chief Shawn Fannan said, “Firefighters went in, located the person, but unfortunately the person did not make it.”
Firefighters from other departments — Haltom City, Keller and North Richland Hills — helped put out the blaze, but the home was a total loss. A car and truck sitting in the driveway of the home were also completely destroyed.
No word yet on exactly how the fire started.