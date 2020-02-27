Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup truck crashed into the front of a house and struck a car in the driveway in the 5000 block of Lake View Circle in North Richland Hills Thursday afternoon.
According to witnesses who helped get the driver of the red pickup out of the truck, he had some kind of medical issue.
He was going west bound on Meadow Lakes when he hit the purple car that was in the driveway and then went into the house.
Despite all of the damage to the home and vehicle, no one was injured.