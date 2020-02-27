Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police rescued a couple of dogs Thursday night after being flagged down by a couple of women who witnessed a driver dump the dogs before taking off.
It happened at the intersection of Center and Bardin.
The dogs have collars but no identification attached.
Arlington Police gave them some of their own snacks to coax them out of the street and into the back of a police cruiser.
The dogs will be available for adoption soon at Arlington Animal Services.
“If you have any info on who dropped the dogs off, we would like to hear from you,” Arlington Police said on their Facebook page Thursday evening.