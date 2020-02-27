McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County jury is deciding the fate of convicted capital murderer Brandon McCall.
McCall shot and killed Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard in February 2018.
Attorneys on both sides made stirring closing arguments.
One side pleading for mercy on a young man raised in cruel conditions.
The other calling McCall the worst of the worst.
The packed courtroom included Officer Sherrard’s widow, Nicole, who watched the capital murder trial of Brandon McCall come to a dramatic end with closing arguments.
“When you go to war with police those are death penalty cases in Collin County,” prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the jury. “The man is a cold-blooded calculated cop killer. He deserves the death penalty”
Defense attorneys asked the jury to think about McCall’s upbringing with an alcoholic father which led to homelessness and neglect.
“If you grew up in a car and had to shower with a hose behind a church would you be the person you are today,” asked Defense Attorney Bubba King who pleaded for a life sentence. “He’ll always be behind bars. He’ll always be behind doors.”
But prosecutors pointed out Sherrard’s family and the dozens of Richardson officers who deserve justice after McCall ambushed police when they entered the apartment where he had just killed his roommate.
“They may have wanted to kill him that night but they didn’t, because they believe in the system,” argued Wirskye. “There’s a darkness inside him, a void, there’s no empathy, there’s an emptiness and that will always make him dangerous.”
The judge has told the jury if they don’t reach a decision Thursday night they will be sequestered.
