CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A year later, a 4-year-old child continues recovering from second-degree burns suffered after her sole caretaker placed her in scalding bathwater.
Police arrested A’Ebonee Atesha-Maria Odom, 29, on Tuesday on one count of injury to a child for the incident that happened on Dec.16.
The victim, who was 3 years old at the time, was the daughter of Odom’s boyfriend.
Odom was arrested at the same Carrollton apartment complex in the 2700 block of East Trinity Mills Rd where the incident happened.