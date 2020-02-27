LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband at a home in Little Elm while four children were inside, police said Wednesday.

Police said Micyra Williams, 27, was booked into the Denton County Jail Wednesday for the shooting death of her husband, Caleb Pearson.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a home in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive. Police said they found the 30-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Williams said there had been a “violent disturbance” between the two that led to the shooting. She was then taken to the hospital to treat injuries from the alleged altercation.

It was through the investigation that police believed there was enough evidence to charge her with murder. Police have not released further information on what may have led to the shooting.

Police also said there were four small children inside the home at the time of the incident. They were unharmed and given to Child Protective Services. It is unknown if they are still in CPS custody.

Williams currently remains in jail, and a bond amount has not yet been set.