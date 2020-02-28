HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some schools and businesses in Houston were closed Friday after a massive water main ruptured flooding part of Interstate 610 and leaving hospitals, fire stations with little or no water pressure.
A boil order is also in effect for parts of the city after the eight-foot diameter water pipe ruptured.
The 35-year-old water main burst open Thursday as a contractor moved dirt while working on a city water line project. The line provides water to about 50% of the city.
Flash flooding from the break submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. No one was injured, but the freeway was closed for hours and nearby homes were threatened.
All of Harris County courts were closed Friday because of the water main break. The school district for the nation’s fourth-largest city says schools would be closed Friday so that workers could inspect facilities to make sure they were functioning properly.
