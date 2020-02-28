GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Grapevine announced Wednesday that the 114-year-old Roberson house will be moved to Historic Downtown next week.
Originally located at 117 Long Prairie Rd. in Flower Mound, the house — built in 1905 — served as a large farming operation for R. J. Roberson, who dealt extensively in livestock. It will be moved Thursday, March 5 starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Roberson’s farm covered 400 acres on the north side of Denton Creek and became part of Grapevine Lake in 1947.
R. J. lived there until his passing in 1933, and his wife Manie lived there until her death in 1962.
The Stewart family and Sunset Legacy LP donated the farmhouse to the City of Grapevine and it is now being moved and restored because of its “significance and importance” to the city.