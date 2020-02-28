FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced another major company relocation and a significant land buy in her State of the City address Friday.
Electric motor builder Linear Labs is moving manufacturing from Mexico, returning to where the startup was developed in Fort Worth. Its smaller, more powerful motors could create as many as 3,000 jobs in the Alliance area in the next 10 years.
Price also announce the city has purchased 50 acres of land east of downtown, known locally as Broadcast Hill. It will expand the Tandy Hills prairie to more than 200 acres.
The purchase is part of the city’s Open Space effort. Rapid growth has contributed to 50 acres a week being developed in Fort Worth.
Price also mentioned the police shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, calling it a “terribly painful” moment in the city’s history. She used that to commend new police chief Ed Kraus, and his focus on community policing building more trust with residents.