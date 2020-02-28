FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police say some of their marked police vehicles parked with “Now Hiring” signs as part of a recruiting effort, were found this week riddled with bullet holes.
Several marked police vehicles are staged throughout the city in areas of high visibility to not only advertise the need for officers and other positions, but to promote driver safety.
Police said on On Tuesday, February 25, they discovered two of these vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
In response, Chief of Police Ed Kraus said in a statement, “This type of hostility toward policing can serve to make our officers more wary, guarded, and less apt to let their guard down and engage with the community. It is detrimental toward our recruitment and community policing efforts.”
Police said investigative units are actively working to gather additional information to ensure full accountability of whomever is responsible.