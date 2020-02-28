FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco choir teacher has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor online.
Brett Yzquierdo, 29, was a teacher at Reedy High School since August 2019. He has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
In a statement released Friday, Frisco ISD said they have no reason to believe the incident involved any students in the district.
“Allegations and charges of this nature are disturbing and the District takes these matters very seriously. The safety of every FISD student is our top priority.”
Yzquierdo is currently in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Any questions about the case or charges should be directed to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department or Frisco ISD at 469-633-6000.